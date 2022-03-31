Senators Release Bank Records Showing Payments to Hunter Biden From China | 30 March 2022 | Newly released bank records show that payments were made to Joe Biden's son from a Chinese Communist Party-linked company. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) presented the records on the Senate floor on March 28 and March 29. One showed a wire payment of $100,000 to Owasco, one of Hunter Biden's firms, from CEFC China Energy, a now-defunct company closely associated with the Chinese regime. Another showed a wire transfer of $5 million to Hudson West, a company Hunter Biden invested in and managed, from Northern International Capital, a business that partnered with CEFC. A contract also made public by the senators showed $500,000 went to Hunter Biden as a "one-time retainer fee." Two others showed a $1 million payment made to Hudson West by CEFC and a transfer of $1 million from Hudson West to Owasco, with the money appearing to go to Hunter Biden for the purposes of representing Patrick Ho, a Chinese businessman who has helped CEFC gain advantages through bribery.