Quick action: Send a Christmas Card to the Political Prisoners in Washington, DC, and Let Them Know They're Not Forgotten - Here's How | 20 Dec 2021 | The US government is going out of its way to hide, disappear, and isolate these men in the Washington, DC, Prison. These men are being abused and detained without trial - a clear violation of the US Constitution. Currently, the DC Political Prisoners, who number around 40, are under another isolating lockdown as oppressive government efforts continue to erode their morale. We [the Gateway Pundit] are including the address and names of two prisoners in the January 6 Political Prisoner Wing. They will share these cards with the men and woman in the DC Gulag.