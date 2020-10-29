Sending the Thought Polis into Scottish homes --The SNP's new hate-crime law will criminalise offensive speech at the dinner table. | 29 Oct 2020 | (Opinion) ...The ruling Scottish National Party's proposed hate-crime law seeks to expand the already-sweeping measures for policing speech in the UK's Public Order Act 1986. The Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Bill aims to criminalise speech accused of 'stirring up hatred' against groups of people with 'protected characteristics'. The bill has already attracted widespread opposition, uniting everybody from the Catholic Church to comedians, civil-liberties activists and police representatives, who rightly fear that it poses yet another threat to the right to free speech. This week the SNP's justice secretary spelt out one major way in which the bill will be even worse than the Public Order Act. Humza Yousaf told the Scottish parliament's justice committee that, unlike that existing law, his bill will have no 'dwelling defence'. This would mean that people in Scotland can be probed by police and prosecuted even for things they say in the privacy of their own homes. As the Scottish edition of The Times reported, 'conversations over the dinner table that incite hatred must be prosecuted under Scotland's new hate-crime law, the justice secretary has said'.