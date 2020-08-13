Senior GOP Senate Source: Romney Blocking Sen. Ron Johnson From Subpoenaing Comey, Brennan | 12 Aug 2020 | A Senior Republican Senate source has confirmed to Gateway Pundit that Senator Mitt Romney is leading an effort to block Senator Ron Johnson from subpoenaing James Comey and John Brennan. Johnson, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Chair, said during a radio appearance on Wednesday that fellow Republicans were blocking him from subpoenaing the former FBI Director and former CIA Director, among other figures involved in the scandal. Johnson declined to name names.