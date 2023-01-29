Senior Pfizer Employee Says Company Exploring Mutating COVID-19 to 'Preemptively Develop New Vaccines' | 28 Jan 2023 | A senior employee at Pfizer said in a conversation captured by the nonprofit journalism group Project Veritas that the pharmaceutical company is looking into mutating COVID-19 in order to facilitate the development of new vaccines. "One of the things we're exploring is like, why don't we just mutate it ourselves so we could create--preemptively develop new vaccines, right?" Dr. Jordon Walker, a director of research and development at Pfizer, told an undercover reporter for Project Veritas. "If we're going to do that though, there's a risk of like, as you could imagine--no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating [expletive] viruses," Walker added. Video footage of the comments was released on Jan. 25.