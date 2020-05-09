Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel | 04 Sept 2020 | President Donald Trump announced Friday that Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to normalize economic ties as part of U.S.-brokered talks that include Belgrade moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem, and mutual recognition between Israel and Kosovo. After two days of meetings with Trump administration officials, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti agreed to cooperate on a range of economic fronts to attract investment and create jobs. The announcement provided Trump with a diplomatic win ahead of the November presidential election and furthers his administration's push to improve Israel's international standing.