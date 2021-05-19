Serial numbers missing between original, duplicate ballots in Arizona election audit - official --'We are struggling as to how we're going to be able to match up' ballots that couldn't be read by machines, Ken Bennett says. | 19 May 2021 | The Arizona Senate's audit of Maricopa County's general election has hit a new snag: verifying whether some ballots may have been counted twice. The liaison between Senate Republicans who authorized the audit and county officials told a hearing Tuesday that serial numbers were missing on damaged ballots that were duplicated so they could be read by vote tabulation machines. Former Secretary of State Ken Bennett's team uncovered the error just a few days ago, he told Senate President Karen Fann and Judicial Committee Chair Warren Petersen. Each damaged ballot and its associated duplicate ballot are supposed to have the same serial number to ensure they are only counted once.