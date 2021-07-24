Seven fully vaccinated Stanford students test positive for coronavirus in a single week - all of whom are symptomatic --Stanford University officials confirmed the breakthrough infections in a letter to students on Thursday --All of the cases were confirmed in the last week and all were symptomatic --Stanford is among nearly 600 colleges nationwide that have required students and faculty to be vaccinated before coming back to campus this fall | 23 July 2021 | At least seven fully-vaccinated students at Stanford University have tested positive for coronavirus. Officials at the Ivy League school in California's Bay Area reported the breakthrough infections in a letter to students on Thursday. They said all of the cases were confirmed in the last week and all seven students were symptomatic. Stanford's announcement about breakthrough cases could serve as fuel in the growing controversy over university vaccine mandates around the country.