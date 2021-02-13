Seven GOP senators vote to convict Trump | 13 Feb 2021 | Seven Republican senators [deep-state dirt-bags] voted on Saturday to convict President Trump on inciting the rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6. GOP Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.) broke with their party... The GOP senators joined with every member of the Democratic caucus, but still fell short of the two-thirds majority -- 67 votes -- need to successfully find him "guilty," the question before the Senate.