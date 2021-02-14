Seven Republican Senators Who Voted to Convict Trump Face Backlash From Within Party | 14 Feb 2021 | The seven Republican senators who called former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection are already facing backlash from within the GOP, where Trump remains a popular figure. The Louisiana GOP's Executive Committee unanimously voted to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) over his vote, the party said in a brief statement. The state party had said earlier this week that it was "profoundly disappointed" when Cassidy sided with five other Republicans and all Democrats in the upper chamber to declare the trial constitutional. Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.), another guilty vote, was condemned by the North Carolina Republican Party.