Seven UK-supplied Storm Shadow missiles shot down - Moscow | 16 May 2023 | Several Storm Shadow cruise missiles, which were recently supplied to Ukraine by Britain, have been shot down by Russian air defenses over the past 24 hours, its Defense Ministry has said. "Seven Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, three HARM anti-radar missiles and seven HIMARS multiple rocket launcher shells were intercepted," the ministry's spokesman, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, announced during a briefing on Tuesday... According to Konashenkov, 22 Ukrainian drones were also destroyed over Russia's newly incorporated territories: the People's Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions. The spokesman said Russia's overnight missile barrage on Ukrainian military formations, hardware, and depots of ammunition and equipment that had been provided by the West had "achieved its goal. All intended targets were hit." Among those targets was a U.S.-supplied Patriot missile system, which was destroyed in the capital Kiev by a Kinzhal hypersonic missile, Konashenkov said.