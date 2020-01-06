Several fires lit near White House as DC protests continue to rage | 31 May 2020 | Several fires were set just blocks from the White House on Sunday as protests over the death of George Floyd continued to rage in the nation's capital. Protesters piled up road signs and plastic barriers and lit a blaze in the middle of H Street, shortly before the start of the 11 p.m. curfew imposed by Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. Some of the demonstrators pulled an American flag from a nearby building and threw it into the flames, The Associated Press reported. The basement of The Parish House in historic St. John's Episcopal Church, near Lafayette Park, was in flames, according to live footage from Fox News.