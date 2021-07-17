Several injured after shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, MLB game suspended ] 17 July 2021 | A shooting outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., left several people injured and halted a Major League Baseball Game Saturday night, authorities say. The Washington Nationals posted on social media around 9:45 p.m. that a shooting was "reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park." The tweet urged fans to leave the park using two different gates. The DC Police Department confirmed the shooting in a tweet at 10 p.m., saying two people were shot outside the park. A second tweet from the police department said two additional victims walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds.