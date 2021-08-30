Several rockets target Kabul airport, US military activates missile defense to repel attack - reports | 30 Aug 2021 | Five rockets have reportedly been launched towards the Kabul airport, serving as the focal point of the US evacuation from Afghanistan. The missiles were shot down by an air defense system, media report, citing US officials. Several rockets rained down on the Kabul airport on Monday morning, Reuters reported, citing a US official, who said that missile defense systems were deployed to intercept the incoming projectiles. Fox News national security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reported, citing a US defense official, that the Pentagon used The Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) missile system to repel the attack.