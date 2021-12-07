'Several' suspects in Haiti’s president assassination were informants for US drug agency, FBI - reports | 13 July 2021 | The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) confirmed that at least one of the men arrested for the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was their informant, according to CNN, while several others may have had ties to the FBI. Moise was gunned down at dawn last Wednesday, by attackers who reportedly claimed to be DEA agents raiding his home. Responding to an inquiry by CNN on Monday, the agency officially denied that the attackers were acting on its behalf, but confirmed that "at times, one of the suspects" detained by the Haitian authorities "was a confidential source to the DEA."