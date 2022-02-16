Severe, critical COVID-19 cases more likely in vitamin D-deficient people - study --Vitamin D helps to keep bones strong | 15 Feb 2022 | People who have a vitamin D deficiency are more likely to have a severe or fatal case of COVID-19, researchers said. In a retrospective study published in the journal PLOS ONE, scientists from Galilee Medical Center and Bar Ilan University in Israel examined the records of more than 1,176 patients admitted between April 7, 2020, and Feb. 4, 2021, to the Nahariya-based Galilee Medical Center with positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests for SAR-CoV-2. Those records were searched for vitamin D levels measured two weeks to two years prior to infection... Mortality among patients with sufficient vitamin D levels was 2.3%, compared with 25.6% in the deficient group.