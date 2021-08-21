SF recommends suspension without pay for first responders who don't report vaccine status --The city went as far as to say they could eventually lose their jobs. | 20 Aug 2021 | San Francisco will become one of the first major U.S. cities to mandate full vaccinations for many indoor activities. Friday the city will require that restaurants, bars, and museums check for proof of vaccination for indoor patrons. Not only that, but they are recommending that police officers, firefighters, and sheriff's deputies who refuse to report their vaccination status be suspended.