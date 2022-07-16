SFO International Terminal evacuated due to bomb threat, man detained | 16 July 2022 | (Millbrae, CA) Update: SFO resumed normal operations early Saturday. AirTrain, BART, Check-in counters, and security screening all reopened, according to authorities. San Francisco International Airport's International Terminal has been evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening, police confirm. SFPD spokesman Officer Robert Rueca said at 8:15 p.m., officers received the report of the threat. The airport terminal was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. According to police, a man has been detained in connection to a suspicious package that police deemed "possibly incendiary." BART's SFO station was also closed as a result of this incident.