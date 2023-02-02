SFPD may resubmit proposal for 'killer robots' after policy was blocked, reigniting debate | 2 Feb 2023 | Robots with the ability to use deadly force may be back on the agenda in San Francisco. There was an uproar over the idea just a few months ago that got national attention. SFPD drafted a policy to allow lethally armed robots to be used in "extreme" cases where violent suspects pose an immediate risk to life. Initially, the robots were approved but the Board of Supervisors ended up blocking the policy. During Wednesday night's police commission meeting, the idea was floated again.