Sham January 6 Panel Paying Staffers Double What Regular House Staffers Make --Here are their salaries | 12 June 2022 | The sham January 6 panel has made its staffers a lot of money since it started. They have spent over $2.5 million in taxpayer funds so far -- and many of the staffers have made over $10,000 a month for their role. The staffers are making double what an average House staffer makes... The spending isn't over yet. They are on track to spend $8 million this year -- all to go after President Donald Trump and his allies.