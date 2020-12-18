Sham shot? Hospital accused of FAKING a nurse's coronavirus vaccine injection on TV after viewers claim syringe didn't move | 16 Dec 2020 | A hospital has been accused of supplying a healthcare worker with a fake coronavirus vaccine by TV viewers who said the syringe didn't move during the jab. Footage showed employees getting vaccinated at the University Medical Center of El Paso in Texas on Tuesday. In the video, a person administers the vaccine on an unnamed healthcare worker who had his sleeve rolled up. But it looks like the person giving the worker the vaccine does not push the syringe plunger -- which already appears to be down. "Some eagle-eyed KTSM 9 News viewers wondered if the worker received the vaccine at all," KTSM wrote, adding that it reached out to the medical center to ask what happened.