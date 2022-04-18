Shanghai Residents Clash With Police Over Neighborhood Quarantine Centers Under Construction | 17 April 2022 | Footage that widely circulated on social media shows residents entered a neighborhood clash with police in Shanghai due to local authorities' decision to acquire some of their community's apartment buildings as quarantine centers. According to the footage, dwellers in the Zhangjiang Nashi neighborhood compound rallied in protest of the local government's eviction order that forced them to move out. Police in white protective gear pushed back demonstrators while some women were crying desperately for help. The Zhangjiang Group, which owns the compound, said in an April 14 statement that their quarantine construction "met with resistance from part of residents," hinting at the clash between police and community dwellers.