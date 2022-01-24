Shareholders Press Google and YouTube to Disclose White House Requests to Scrub COVID-19 Videos --Big Tech under fire for removing content that questions Biden administration COVID policies | 8 Jan 2022 | Shareholders in Google and YouTube are pressing the tech giants to disclose any requests they have received from the Biden administration to scrub politically "problematic" information from the platforms, according to a copy of a shareholder proposal obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The National Legal and Policy Center, an ethics watchdog group that holds a voting stake in Google and YouTube's parent corporation Alphabet, submitted the shareholder proposal to the company this week, following a string of controversies over Google and YouTube's removal of videos that question the Biden administration's COVID-19 policies... In July, the White House said it was "in regular touch" with social media platforms to discuss ways to combat "misinformation" online.