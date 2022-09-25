'She was 12, I was 30': Biden leaves viewers stunned in teachers speech | 24 Sept 2022 | Joe Biden shocked viewers of his Friday speech to teachers when he recognized an audience member and told the crowd, "She was 12, I was 30." Biden lit up social media with the confounding and seemingly inappropriate aside. He did not say what he did when he was 30 and the woman was a preteen. "You gotta say hi to me," Biden said mid-speech at the National Education Association headquarters in DC. "We go back a long way. She was 12, I was 30. But anyway, this woman helped me get an awful lot done." The audience of teachers and union members laughed and cheered at the bawdy sick remark.