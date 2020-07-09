Shelby County, TN, woman who passed away 6 months ago gets letter saying she is COVID-19 positive --She died in February, but the test supposedly took place in June. | 03 Sept 2020 | (TN) A Shelby County man questions what is going on at the Shelby County Health Department. His mother died six months ago, but the health department just sent her a letter saying she is COVID-19 positive. Troy Whittington said he was surprised when he opened the letter this week from the Shelby County Health Department. He knew what was in that letter was false. "I'm just having a hard time understanding how they can say someone has COVID-19 when they are not even alive," said Whittington. Whittington said a letter arrived from the Shelby County Health Department for his mother, Sandra Whittington. The letter says she has been diagnosed as COVID positive and needed to isolate. That would be difficult, according to her obituary: the 66-year-old died February 16th. That was weeks before the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Shelby County.