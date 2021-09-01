Sherrod Brown calls for Hawley, Cruz to resign from Senate | 09 Jan 2021 | Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) joined calls on Saturday for Republican Sens. Josh Hawley (Mo.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) to resign after they supported objections to the 2020 Electoral College results on Wednesday. Brown appeared to refer to the senators' support of objections to the electoral college votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania -- two key battleground states that broke for President-elect [sic] Joe Biden in November's presidential election. During a debate of the Arizona objection, a violent mob of Trump's supporters [and antifa/BLM agents] attacked the Capitol, breaching security and halting the certification process of the election results. Both chambers of Congress were forced to evacuate due to the breach.