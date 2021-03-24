Ship Stuck in Suez Canal Risks Blocking Key Trade Route for Days | 24 March 2021 | It may take days for salvage crew to move the giant container vessel that's clogging the Suez Canal out of the way, according to two people familiar with the situation. The vessel, Ever Given, is well and truly stuck in the embankment along the canal, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing private details. The ship has been jammed length-ways across the canal early Tuesday in Egypt, leaving at least 100 vessels gridlocked.