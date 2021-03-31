Shipments of Johnson & Johnson vaccine halted after 15 million doses are ruined | 31 March 2021 | Future shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have been halted while the Food and Drug Administration investigates after human error at a manufacturing plant ruined 15 million doses, The New York Times reported Wednesday. The plant in Baltimore is run by Emergent Biosolutions, and workers mixed up the ingredients in the vaccine, the Times reported. The error does not affect doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that have already been distributed, as they were made in the Netherlands, but it impacts future shipments of the vaccine, according to the Times.