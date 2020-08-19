Shipments of nearly 20,000 fake driver's licenses seized at Chicago airport | 08 Aug 2020 | Advances in technology may have made counterfeiting more difficult but crooks keep finding a way to stay in business. In fact, federal customs officers have seized 1,513 shipments from overseas containing fraudulent documents--19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver's licenses--just at Chicago O'Hare International Airport this year through the end of June. Most of the shipments came from Hong Kong and mainland China, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Other shipments came from South Korea and the U.K.