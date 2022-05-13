Shock poll reveals Americans are 'OK with Ukraine losing' the war with Putin's Russia | 7 May 2022 | Americans are "OK with letting Ukraine lose" the war to Russia, a shocking poll for Express.co.uk has revealed. The monthly Democracy Institute/Express.co.uk poll of 1,500 Americans who are "likely voters" has shown that 43 percent are "OK" with Ukraine losing compared to 41 percent "not OK" while 16 percent have no opinion. ...Americans also appear to be losing confidence in the sanctions regime against Vladimir Putin's Russia with 53 percent believing it hurts the USA more with the cost of living crisis the top political issue.