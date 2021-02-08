Shocking footage shows thousands of migrants huddled under Texas overpass | 2 Aug 2021 | New video shows ​nearly a thousand illegal immigrants being held by border patrol agents under a bridge near the southern border in Texas -- with a top Republican calling it an "absolute catastrophe," as the Biden administration continues to take heat for the escalating migrant crisis. "An absolute catastrophe from Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and House & Senate Democrats. #BidenBorderCrisis," GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) wrote on Twitter Sunday, linking to the footage posted by Bill Melugin of Fox News in Los Angeles. "NEW: This is the largest group of migrants we've ever seen being held by Border Patrol under Anzalduas Bridge in Mission, TX. Looks like it could be up to 1,000 people. We can only get a look at the area with our drone. There's a popular Rio Grande crossing area nearby," Melugin posted along with drone footage of the incident.