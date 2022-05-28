Shocking Pfizer Document Reveals 82% of Vaccinated Pregnant Women Suffered Miscarriages | 27 May 2022 | A recently released confidential document reveals that a startling majority of in utero babies died after pregnant women were injected with the Pfizer vaccine... In the most recent release [of court-ordered confidential Pfizer documents posted by Public Health and Medical Professionals for Transparency (PHMPT)], on May 2, 2022, a document titled "reissue_5.3.6 postmarketing experience.pdf" disclosed on page 12 that by February 8, 2021, 270 women had received the mRNA injection during pregnancy. But 238 cases were apparently not followed ("no outcome provided"). And, therefore, the pregnancy outcomes for those women are unknown. The mere fact that 88% of the pregnant women injected were not followed throughout their pregnancies is deeply concerning since 124 of the 270 pregnant women had some type of adverse reaction (49 nonserious, 75 serious) according to page 12 of the same document.