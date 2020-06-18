Shocking revelations by a nurse from Elmhurst Hospital, the New York 'epicenter of the epicenter' | 12 June 2020 | A nurse Erin Marie Olszewski reveals that at Elmhurst Hospital, non-Covid patients and Covid confirmed patients are housed in the same rooms. People who have tested negative for COVID-19 several times are referred to as "Covid confirmed" and then connected to a ventilator. Respirators are probably the most common cause of death in the pandemic. Tranquilizers and paralytics in combination with a pressure injury kill 90 percent of the people who are ventilated in Elmhurst (and thus in large parts of the world). Nosocomial (hospital-acquired) infections are the main transmission vector. (Video)