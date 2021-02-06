Shocking study finds 10% of world's giant sequoias killed by Castle Fire --Redwood forests are world's most efficient way of removing and storing global warming causing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. | 2 June 2021 | (CA) What was once a lush forest is now a "moonscape." At least a tenth of the world's mature giant sequoias were destroyed by a single wildfire that tore through the southern Sierra Nevada late last year, according to a draft report prepared by scientists with the National Park Service and shared with the Visalia Times-Delta. The catastrophic discovery that forest managers called "mind-blowing" comes five months after firefighters contained the Castle Fire -- which scorched 175,000 acres across the Sequoia National Park and forest. Between 7,500 and 10,000 monarchs perished in the wildfire, which equates to 10% to 14% of the world's mature giant sequoia population, the study found.