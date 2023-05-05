Shocking video shows NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold | 2 May 2023 | Dramatic new video shows a straphanger taking matters into his own hands, pinning down an unhinged man in a deadly incident at a Manhattan subway station this week. The 24-year-old passenger stepped in after the vagrant, identified by sources as Jordan Neely, 30, began going on an aggressive rant on a northbound F train Monday afternoon, according to police and a witness who took the video. "He starts to make a speech," freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez said in Spanish during an interview Tuesday, referring to the disturbed man. "He started screaming in an aggressive manner," Vazquez told The Post. "He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn't care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground." That's when he said the straphanger came up behind Neely and took him to the ground in a chokehold -- keeping him there for some 15 minutes, Vazquez said.