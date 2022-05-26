Shooter Was Inside School for About an Hour as Police Waited Outside - Report | 25 May 2022 | The gunman who [allegedly] shot and killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas was inside for about one hour until a tactical unit arrived, the New York Times has reported. Before the shooting, the 18-year-old gunman was reportedly confronted by an armed officer outside the school, but the officer was unable to prevent him from entering. Once inside, the gunman unleashed a reign of terror. Roughly one hour after he entered the school, a tactical unit from the border patrol showed up and engaged the shooter, killing him. The New York Times reported: "While gaps remained in the timeline of events, details emerged on Wednesday of a protracted scene of carnage at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. What began around 11:30 a.m., with the first report of an armed man approaching the school, ended as specialized officers breached a pair of adjoining classrooms and killed the gunman barricaded inside just after 1 p.m., state police officials said."