Sidney Powell Not Part of Trump's Legal Team - Giuliani Statement | 22 Nov 2020 | Former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell is not part of President Donald Trump's legal team, according to a statement from Rudy Giuliani, the head of the president's post-election legal effort. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity," Giuliani stated. Trump personally announced Powell's addition to his legal team a week ago. Powell appeared at a Nov. 19 press conference with Trump's legal team, which also includes senior Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis.