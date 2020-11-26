Sidney Powell's Website Apparently Blocked by Twitter | 26 Nov 2020 | A website belonging to former federal prosecutor Sidney Powell, who recently filed lawsuits on behalf of President Donald Trump alleging election fraud, appear to have been blocked by Twitter. When one tries to share the link, defendingtherepublic.org, or includes it in a direct message, the social media website says: "Something went wrong, but don't fret--let's give it another shot." Another message toward the bottom of the screen adds: "We can't complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more." The message doesn't elaborate on why the website is "potentially harmful" and doesn't identify who "our partners" might be. Some users later posted that including the text, "defendingtherepublic dot org," is a way to circumvent Twitter's censors.