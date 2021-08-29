'A sight no one wants to see': Hurricane Ida nears Category 5 strength, takes aim at Louisiana coast | 29 Aug 2021 | Hurricane Ida roared closer to the Louisiana coastline Sunday, a Category 4 storm driving winds of 150 mph that could grow stronger before slamming onto shore later in the day. The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening storm surge, potentially catastrophic wind damage and flooding rainfall for much of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi. Meteorologist Benjamin Schott told the USA TODAY Network that Ida could become a Category 5 hurricane before it makes landfall Sunday afternoon near New Orleans in Jefferson or Lafourche Parish. "I'm speechless," Schott said... The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration tracked gusts of up to 121 miles per hour on land as Ida's northern eye-wall approached the coast.