Sign at George Floyd Square gives list of special orders for white visitors | 22 April 2021 | The square where George Floyd was killed by ex-Minnesota cop Derek Chauvin now has a sign with special rules for white people. The placard at the entrance of George Floyd Square in Minnesota calls it "a sacred space for community, public grief, and protest," telling visitors to "honor the space as a place to connect and grieve as caring humans." But most of the instructions are listed under five orders "for white people in particular."