In Signing the COVID-19 Relief Bill, President Trump Redlines Bill Requesting an Increase in Benefits to $2000, Section 230 Terminated or Revised and an Investigation Into Voter Fraud Be Performed | 28 Dec 2020 | President Trump signed the COVID-19 Stimulus Relief Bill last night. As the news of the signing comes to light, we see that the President used a decades-old piece of legislation to make edits to the bill and require additional actions from Congress. The President released a statement along with the signing of the bill: "As President, I have told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child. As President I am demanding many rescissions under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974. The Act provides that, 'whenever the President determines that all or part of any budget authority will not be required to carry out the full objectives or scope of programs for which it is provided, or that such budget authority should be rescinded for fiscal policy or other reasons (including termination of authorized projects or activities for which budget authority has been provided), the President shall transmit to both Houses of Congress a special message' describing the amount to be reserved, the relevant accounts, the reasons for the rescission, and the economic effects of the rescission. 2 U.S.C. § 683."