Silicon Valley Bank Employees Made Large Donations to Biden and Other Democrats | 11 March 2023 | Many political pundits and investors have called for lawmakers to bail out Silicon Valley Bank, closed by regulators on Friday. Those advocating for bailouts have shied away from telling the public that SVB employees and affiliates voted in the leaders responsible for the current economic crisis. Open Secret's data reveals in the 2020 election cycle Silicon Valley Bank employees and affiliates donated over $188,000 dollars to political candidates. Over 90% of the donations which amounted to $173,434 went to Democratic candidates whereas 7.2% or $13,763 went towards Republican candidates.