Mega barf alert *and* gag me with a chainsaw: Silicon Valley oligarchs oppose 'politically motivated' Newsom recall in letter | 28 March 2021 | Members of the Silicon Valley ultra-rich led by venture capitalist Ron Conway are opposing the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and signaled they may be willing to drop major dough for their cause in a letter. Seventy-five Silicon Valley luminaries signed the letter opposing the "politically motivated" recall effort, saying it would "roll back growing progress," Politico first reported. Signatories include Steve Jobs's widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.