Sinema agrees to 'move forward' with social spending and tax bill after Dems make changes --Sinema support likely sets Manchin-Schumer social spending bill on path to passage | 4 Aug 2022 | Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said Thursday she will "move forward" with the Democrats' social spending and taxation bill, after previously holding out on deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "We have agreed to remove the carried interest tax provision, protect advanced manufacturing, and boost our clean energy economy in the Senate's budget reconciliation legislation," Sinema, D-Ariz., said. "Subject to the Parliamentarian's review, I'll move forward." Sinema was widely considered the final senator needed for Democrats to pass the plan on climate, energy, health care and taxes, which, if it becomes law, will cap over a year of intra-party negotiations. With her support, Schumer said he expected all 50 Democrats to vote for the measure.