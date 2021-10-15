Sir David Amess died in a terror attack: Tory MP was killed in murder 'linked to Islamist extremism', say Met Police after he was stabbed 'more than a dozen' times as they arrest British Muslim of Somali descent, 25, and search two homes in London | 15 Oct 2021 | The murder of Sir David Amess is being treated as a terror attack 'linked to Islamist extremism' as officers raid two homes in London and a British Muslim of Somali descent remains in police custody. Sir David was holding a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, when a knifeman in the church building launched a frenzied attack. The 69-year-old politician was wounded at least 12 times and died at the scene. The Met have tonight confirmed their Counter Terrorism Command are working with officers from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU) and Essex Police and formally declared the incident as terrorism. The force says the early investigation has revealed a potential motivation linked to Islamist extremism.