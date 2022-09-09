Sisolak Slammed as COVID-Test Scam - 'Biggest Scandal in Our History' - Emerges in Nevada Governor's Race | 8 Sept 2022 | Incumbent Democratic Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak is regularly attacking GOP challenger Joe Lombardo's pro-life stance as a wedge in a race projected to be among this fall's tightest gubernatorial contests. Lombardo, the two-term sheriff of Clark County who, with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, won May's 10-candidate GOP primary, has not emphasized abortion on his platform nor while stumping... RGA Nevada PAC, an affiliate of the Republican Governors Association (RGA), in an Aug. 31 $2.5 million ad claims Sisolak fast-tracked permits and applications for "a shady COVID testing company that got 96 percent of their test results wrong" on behalf of a campaign donor. The ad, called "Cronyism," says it is a "tale of corruption and cronyism that cost lives." The claims are based on a May ProPublica investigation into how Chicago-based Northshore Clinical Labs rapidly expanded into Nevada in 2020 without the usual licensing process after hiring Greg and Angelo Palivos to "build clientele and manage operations."