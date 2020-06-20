Six members of Trump campaign advance team in Tulsa test positive for coronavirus | 20 June 2020 | Six members of the Trump campaign's advance team that traveled to Tulsa, Okla., ahead of the president’s rally there Saturday night have tested positive for the coronavirus. The campaign said that none of the staffers who tested positive or anyone who's been in immediate contact with them will be at the rally Saturday and that there will still be health checks for attendees at the BOK Center. "Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events. Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or near attendees and elected officials," said Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director.