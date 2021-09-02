Six Republicans vote to proceed with Trump impeachment | 09 Feb 2021 | Six Republican senators have voted to proceed with Donald Trump's impeachment - joining with Democrats to argue the Senate does have the constitutional authority to try the former president. Last month, when Republican senator Rand Paul sought to throw out the impeachment process, arguing the chamber did not have the authority to proceed, only five of his GOP colleagues disagreed with him. On Tuesday, as Mr Trump's [so-called] trial in the Senate got underway and Democratic members of the House presented evidence against him, an additional Republican, senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, joined them. The five Republicans who voted last month to let the trial proceed and did so again on Tuesday, were Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.