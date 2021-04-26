Six states to gain House seats as population growth slows | 26 April 2021 | Six states will see their congressional delegations grow in the next Congress, according to the first results from the U.S. Census Bureau's decennial survey of America's population... Texas is set to add two U.S. House seats to its delegation after a decade in which the state added more than 4 million new residents. Colorado, North Carolina, Florida and Oregon will all add one more seat. Montana will add a second district, 30 years after it lost that second seat in a previous round of apportionment.