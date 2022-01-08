Sixth Canadian Doctor to Die Within 2 Weeks: 44-Year-Old Canadian Doctor Passes 'Unexpectedly' | 30 July 2022 | A 44-year-old family physician from Saskatchewan 'died unexpectedly' last weekend, July 23. According to an announcement released by Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Dr. Shahriar Jalali Mazlouman, a Melville family physician, unexpectedly passed away. The hospital provided no information regarding the cause of death. According to various reports, Mazlouman was found dead at a local swimming pool in Esterhazy, Saskatchewan on Saturday... Within the past two weeks, Canada has received news of six deaths of physicians, the most recent being that of Dr. Candace Nayman. All five doctors were based in the Greater Toronto Area, with three practicing at the same hospital.